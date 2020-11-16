Oak Street Health opens fourth center in R.I.

WOONSOCKET – Oak Street Health has opened its fourth center in Rhode Island.

The 7,800-square-foot facility, at 2000 Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket, joins Oak Health’s existing two centers in Providence and one in Warwick.

Since its opening this month, 15 employees are at the newest center, including physicians and nurse practitioners. The number is expected to grow to 20 by the beginning of 2021.

Oak Health provides “value-based primary care” for people on Medicare and other health plans, according to its website.

Benefits include the length of time that patients typically spend with physicians, an around-the-clock support line, preventative care plans tailored to individual patients’ needs and transportation to and from appointments for some patients, Oak Health said.

