Paul Cuffee becomes first fully unionized charter school in R.I.

PAUL CUFFEE School has become Rhode Island's first fully unionized charter school after middle school educators voted to join the  Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals.

PROVIDENCE – Paul Cuffee School has become Rhode Island’s first fully unionized charter school after 24 middle school educators voted to join the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals. Paul Cuffee Middle School workers now join about 95 staff members at the lower and upper schools. The lower school unionized in December 2024

