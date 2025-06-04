Paul Cuffee becomes first fully unionized charter school in R.I.

PROVIDENCE - Paul Cuffee School has become Rhode Island's first fully unionized charter school after 24 middle school educators voted to join the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals. Paul Cuffee Middle School workers now join about 95 staff members at the lower and upper schools. The lower school unionized in December 2024 and upper school staff joined in October 2024. Those two schools have already begun contract negotiations focused on improving learning conditions, ensuring respect and creating a more equitable workplace, said federation spokesperson Jeremy Sencer. “This is a powerful moment for educators across Rhode Island,” said Maribeth Calabro, federation president. “The teachers and staff at Paul Cuffee have shown that collective action leads to meaningful change. Their unity across all grade levels strengthens their ability to advocate not only for themselves but for the communities they serve.” The unionization efforts have received public support, including a resolution the Providence City Council passed in March backing the lower and upper school's unionization.