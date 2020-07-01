PBN Manufacturing Awards: Electric Boat’s Davies passionate about work because ‘it matters’

PROVIDENCE – Sean Davies’ passion for the challenging work that he does at General Dynamics Electric Boat is fueled by his strong belief that “it matters.”

“We care deeply about the people doing the work,” said Davies, Electric Boat’s vice president of operations and Quonset Point facility manager, “and have pride in the work that they do.” Davies received the Strategic Leadership Award, the top honor presented in Providence Business News’ 2020 Manufacturing Awards Program.

Davies was among 16 honorees recognized in this year’s program. The ceremony was held virtually Tuesday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony video can be watched here and the special supplement highlighting each of the honorees will appear in the July 3-9 digital edition of PBN.

Davies’ career at Electric Boat began in 1997 and he’s held numerous positions with the shipbuilder, including his current role overseeing the Quonset Point facility in North Kingstown. Davies called his management style “interactive,” and says he regularly gets out of the office to meet employees in order to stay informed of current operations and establish positive relationships with the workforce.

The John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University was named the 2020 Manufacturing Champion. In lieu of its annual World Trade Day, which was canceled due to the pandemic, the Chafee center created a series of webinars to address various issues companies are facing both domestically and abroad. The Chafee Center also offers its practicum programs virtually to help manufacturers understand, and take advantage of, international opportunities.

“It’s designed to help Rhode Island companies find export markets, in addition to helping attract foreign companies to come into Rhode Island,” Chafee center Director Mark S. Murphy said.

Murphy added that there’s an “academic piece” of the Chafee center’s operation that helps students in Bryant’s international business and MBA programs learn through projects on “how to be better equipped” for real-world experiences.

Along with Davies and the Chafee Center, the other honorees in the 2020 PBN Manufacturing Awards program include:

