PBN unveils 2026 Leaders & Achievers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has named 24 honorees for its 2026 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

The individuals chosen for this year’s program – now in its eighth year – have been selected from multiple nominees based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They are also being recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.

Among the industries the honorees represent are manufacturing, health care, education, nonprofit, financial services, hospitality, legal, architecture and professional sports.

The honorees will be profiled in an upcoming special section as part of PBN’s Aug. 28-Sept. 10 print and digital editions. They will also be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick.

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Tickets for the event can be purchased at PBN.com.

The 2026 Leaders & Achievers honorees are (in alphabetical order):

Greg Agnone, Chestnut Hill Insurance Group and Wealth Management CEO and president

Chestnut Hill Insurance Group and Wealth Management CEO and president Gail Alofsin, University of Rhode Island/Office of Strategic Initiatives associate director, corporate partnerships

University of Rhode Island/Office of Strategic Initiatives associate director, corporate partnerships Tomas Avila, State of Rhode Island associate director of intergovernmental affairs and outreach

State of Rhode Island associate director of intergovernmental affairs and outreach Beth Bixby, Tides Family Services CEO

Tides Family Services CEO Doris Blanchard, R.I. Commerce Corp. director of outreach and engagement

R.I. Commerce Corp. director of outreach and engagement Kevin Casey, Sweeney Real Estate and Appraisal vice president of sales

Sweeney Real Estate and Appraisal vice president of sales William Fitzgerald, Amica Mutual Insurance Company vice president sales and client services

Amica Mutual Insurance Company vice president sales and client services Gina Helm, Centreville Bank vice president and residential lending sales manager

Centreville Bank vice president and residential lending sales manager Viken Jawharjian RISE Group Inc. director of information security

RISE Group Inc. director of information security Amy Kempe Community College of Rhode Island chief of staff

Community College of Rhode Island chief of staff Patrick LeBeau Morgan Stanley executive director

Morgan Stanley executive director Brooks Magratten Pierce Atwood LLP partner

Pierce Atwood LLP partner Enith Morillo Cadoret Global founder, CEO and principal consultant

Cadoret Global founder, CEO and principal consultant Kelly Nevins Women’s Fund of Rhode Island CEO

Women’s Fund of Rhode Island CEO Stefan Pryor R.I. Commerce Corp. secretary

R.I. Commerce Corp. secretary Farouk Rajab Rhode Island Hospitality CEO and president

Rhode Island Hospitality CEO and president Larry Riggs, Pare Corporation president

Pare Corporation president Glenn Robertelli RI Bio executive director

RI Bio executive director Matthew Semonik Arnold Lumber Company chief operating officer

Arnold Lumber Company chief operating officer Kim Stack University of Rhode Island executive director

University of Rhode Island executive director Oliver Tutt NCU Investment Solutions senior vice president and director of wealth management and financial planning

NCU Investment Solutions senior vice president and director of wealth management and financial planning Rebecca Twitchell, Half Full LLC founder, president

Half Full LLC founder, president Larry Warner, Warner ILS Group LLC founder and managing principal

Warner ILS Group LLC founder and managing principal Gordon Zaniol, Shawmut Design and Construction project executive

Cross Insurance is is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2026 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.