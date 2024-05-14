People’s Credit Union donates $1,000 to North Kingstown Food Pantry

PEOPLE’S CREDIT UNION recently donated $1,000 to the North Kingstown Food Pantry. Pictured from left at the food pantry are Erin Connor, head of North Kingstown market development for People’s Credit Union, and pantry assistant Kristin Jahne. / COURTESY PEOPLE’S CREDIT UNION

PROVIDENCE – People’s Credit Union has donated $1,000 to the North Kingstown Food Pantry in support of its commitment to creating a community where no one goes hungry, the credit union announced.

Erin Connor, head of North Kingstown market development for People’s Credit Union, recently presented a check to Kristin Jahne, pantry assistant at the North Kingstown Food Pantry.

“Access to healthy, nutritious food for everyone is something we should all be fighting for,” Connor said in a statement. “We’re proud to help support the many programs that the North Kingstown Food Pantry offers to those in need throughout our community.”

To learn more about the food pantry, call 401-885-3663 or email opsmanager.nkfp@gmail.com.

