People’s Credit Union donates $1,000 to North Kingstown Food Pantry

PROVIDENCE – People’s Credit Union has donated $1,000 to the North Kingstown Food Pantry in support of its commitment to creating a community where no one goes hungry, the credit union announced.

Erin Connor, head of North Kingstown market development for People’s Credit Union, recently presented a check to Kristin Jahne, pantry assistant at the North Kingstown Food Pantry.

“Access to healthy, nutritious food for everyone is something we should all be fighting for,” Connor said in a statement. “We’re proud to help support the many programs that the North Kingstown Food Pantry offers to those in need throughout our community.”

To learn more about the food pantry, call 401-885-3663 or email opsmanager.nkfp@gmail.com.