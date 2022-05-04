Polaris MEP seeking members for its manufacturing advisory board

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP, the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center, is growing and looking to add members to its advisory board, the organization announced.

The board works to strengthen and empower the state’s small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Manufacturing is in a pivotal time, said Kathie Mahoney, Polaris MEP Center director.

“Challenges like COVID, the global supply chain squeeze and local labor shortages are driving an exciting period of innovation and change,” Mahoney said. “Polaris MEP is uniquely positioned to support this evolution and we’re looking for forward-thinking industry leaders to help us move Rhode Island manufacturing forward.”

Polaris MEP is finalizing its first-ever “State of RI Manufacturing” report, which identifies trends, challenges and opportunities for the sector. Mahoney said early analysis shows that state manufacturers will increasingly adopt automation, industry 4.0 technologies, diversity initiatives and other “next-generation” initiatives.

“Polaris MEP is diversifying to meet the needs of our manufacturing community,” Mahoney said. “We’ve been adding to our team of experienced consultants and forming new strategic partnerships,” with advisory board expansion part of that diversity, she said.

Those interested in serving on the advisory board should visit the Polaris MEP website to learn more.

Polaris MEP is an affiliate of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and a nonprofit business unit of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.