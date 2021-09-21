Providence-based includesign wins 2021 SEED Immersion Program pitch contest

PROVIDENCE – Includesign LLC, a Providence-based startup co-founded by Brown University graduate Diana Perkins, was selected as the 2021 SEED Immersion Program winner at a pitch event last week at Venture Cafe Cambridge, Innovation Studio announced Monday.

The pitch event was the conclusion of the 2021 Seed Immersion Program, a 10-week accelerator program. The program seeks to connect startups with enterprise companies in hopes of accelerating innovation for a sector’s most pressing challenges, Innovation Studio said.

The program is a collaboration between Innovation Studio and Ahold Delhaize companies ADUSA Supply Chain, Retail Business Services and Peapod Digital Labs.

This year, the program focused on the “future of retail.”

Includesign pitched its product LapSnap, an adaptive carryall that aims to make shopping easier for wheelchair users. Perkins was awarded a $25,000 prize for winning the pitch event. The LapSnap is the company’s first product.

“This exciting partnership fosters the innovation ecosystem by connecting industry leaders with emerging entrepreneurial talent,” said Ashley Medeiros, Innovation Studio’s vice president of program strategy and partnership, in a statement. “Our three-year partnership with Ahold Delhaize companies Retail Business Services, ADUSA Supply Chain and Peapod Digital Labs has enabled our team to be part of an amazing program that truly exemplifies the impact of successful collaborations.”

Includesign was one of 42 applicants to the program this year, of which 12 were selected.

“This year has been exciting for the Seed Immersion Program with so many great applicants,” said Fnu Harshvardhan, innovation specialist for ADUSA Supply Chain, in a statement. “Not only do we feel that these finalists can make an impact on the omnichannel grocery experience, but their unique entrepreneurial stories and determination to succeed is inspiring.”