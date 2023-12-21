Providence College receives anonymous $5M gift to support athletics, Mondor Center construction

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – A Secret Santa, of sorts, provided Providence College quite the present this holiday season. An anonymous donor has given PC a $5 million gift to support various initiatives to financially support some athletic programs at the college, as well as help finance the construction of the college’s new Ben Mondor Center for Nursing…