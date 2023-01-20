Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Providence looks to improve its MBE contracting program
Leroy Belona thought certifying his Providence construction company through the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program would open the door to more opportunities. But in the decade since he started B & D Veteran’s Corp., he hasn’t seen many benefits. The process to submit bids for city or state contracts is riddled with red tape, and…