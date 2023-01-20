Providence looks to improve its MBE contracting program

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Leroy Belona thought certifying his Providence construction company through the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program would open the door to more ­opportunities. But in the decade since he started B & D Veteran’s Corp., he hasn’t seen many benefits. The process to submit bids for city or state contracts is riddled with red tape, and…