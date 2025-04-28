Providence man admits role in scheme to defraud R.I., N.H. auto dealerships

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A city resident admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a scheme to defraud auto dealerships in the state and in New Hampshire, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara M. Bloom announced Sunday. Adalberto Mauricio Romero, 28, on April 24 admitted that he intended to defraud a New Hampshire dealership

PROVIDENCE – A city resident admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a scheme to defraud auto dealerships in the state and in New Hampshire, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara M. Bloom announced Sunday.

Adalberto Mauricio Romero, 28, on April 24 admitted that he intended to defraud a New Hampshire dealership in May 2022, when he sought to take possession of a Land Rover valued at $95,713.

Delivery of the vehicle to Romero was halted when he presented a fraudulent driver’s license containing information that was used as part of an online application to secure financing through a dealership financing program.

Romero pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.

Roy Sweets, 27, of Pawtucket, who was also involved in the scheme, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in March. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

Another man involved, Dennis Odom, 27 of Johnston, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in March.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Court documents allege that fraudulently obtained financing was used by the co-conspirators to also purchase a Land Rover from a Rhode Island dealership. The final sales price for the vehicle and financing was $111,183.