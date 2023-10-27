Providence mayor finalist in NewDEAL’s National Ideas Challenge

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley has been named one of 20 finalists in The NewDEAL’s 2023 National Ideas Challenge for the city’s Early Learning Infrastructure Support Program.

The 2023 National Ideas Challenge is a national competition that recognizes state and local leaders for the most innovative and impactful policy ideas that expand opportunity and strengthen democracy.

A panel of nationally recognized policy experts evaluated about 80 policy ideas across four categories and named the best five in each: Effective Use of Federal Funds [specifically supporting the major laws enacted by the Biden administration]; Creating Economic Opportunities and Lowering Costs for Families; Promoting Equity and Targeting Underserved Communities; and Protecting Democracy.

Smiley and Providence’s Early Learning Infrastructure Support Program were named one of five finalists in the Effective Use of Federal Funds category. That program, backed by $1.9 million from both the general budget and the American Rescue Plan Act, enhances child care quality, safety and capacity, benefiting families and advancing Providence’s goal of universal pre-Kindergarten access in high-quality facilities. It also offers technical support, planning grants and construction grants to local child care providers and centers.

“In order to improve the long-term outcomes for our students, it is important we ensure every student has access to high-quality early education opportunities,” Smiley said. “I am thrilled that Providence’s work to support and uplift child care providers and centers across the city is being recognized and I am looking forward to seeing the meaningful improvements the funding from this program will provide.”

The four other Effective Use of Federal Funds finalists are:

Janelle Bynum , Oregon state representative, for a program to address equality in science, technology, engineering and math education.

Paige Cognetti , mayor of Scranton, Pa., for a program to increase wages and boost small businesses.

Tishaura Jones , mayor of St. Louis, for providing legal assistance to low-income tenants.

Josh Maxwell, Chester County, Pa., commissioner, for a program to help formerly incarcerated people find manufacturing jobs.

“The Ideas Challenge shows how a group of innovative elected officials are doing more than identifying problems; they are rising to the occasion to find solutions,” said Debbie Cox Bultan, CEO of The NewDEAL, a national network for state and local elected leaders with innovative ideas to grow progress. “And many of the ideas show how local officials are making the most of the major legislative victories under President [Joe] Biden to spur long-lasting improvements to neighborhoods, cities and states across the nation.”