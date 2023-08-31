R.I. bridge, road projects get $60.3M in federal funding

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation will receive more than $60.3 million for road and bridge work and to advance existing transportation projects ahead of schedule, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Thursday.

The additional funds, which come from the Federal Highway Administration’s annual redistribution, will benefit several ongoing projects including work along Route 37, and allow flexibility for allocating funds to other road, bridge, bike and pedestrian improvements.

“This extra $60.3 million in federal spending authority for Rhode Island road improvements and infrastructure upgrades is great news for the state,” said Reed, who supported RIDOT’s request to the Federal Highway Administration.

Reed also praised RIDOT director, Peter Alviti Jr., for his oversight of the state’s transportation improvements.

- Advertisement -

“I commend Director Alviti for his strategic and cost-effective planning and management. His leadership of RIDOT is helping to modernize our transportation network,” Reed said. “I know he and his team will put these federal funds to good use, completing projects and getting them done on budget and ahead of schedule.”

Each year the highway administration reallocates money from states unable to use their full amount of funding as well as from underused federal transportation and grant programs to states that have shovel-ready projects, according to the announcement.

To secure the federal funds, state transportation departments must match a percentage of the grants and prove they can use the funds on qualifying projects before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. Alviti said his office will allocate the $60.3 million to specific projects by Sept. 26.

“We are so grateful for the efforts of Senator Reed and the entire Congressional Delegation in constantly going to bat for Rhode Island and providing us additional federal funding,” Alviti said. “Our 10-year plan allows us to plug in this funding and put it to use to bring our transportation system into good repair for all users.”