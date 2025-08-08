Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Rhode Island’s cannabis sales increased by 3.17% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting modest growth in the market compared to the same time last year. This quarter, which incorporates all sales in the state from April 1 to June 30, saw a combined retail and wholesale cannabis sales total of $41.1

, according to the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission. In the second quarter of 2024, the state brought in a combined $39.83 million.

The commission said on Thursday that it will continue to monitor market trends and provide additional quarterly updates on a regular schedule.