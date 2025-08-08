WARWICK – Rhode Island’s cannabis sales increased by 3.17% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting modest growth in the market compared to the same time last year.
This quarter, which incorporates all sales in the state from April 1 to June 30, saw a combined retail and wholesale cannabis sales total of $41.1 million, according to the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission. In the second quarter of 2024, the state brought in a combined $39.83 million.
Retail cannabis transactions totaled $29.88 million this past quarter, with an average purchase price of $34.94 per transaction. Adult-use sales made up the majority of this activity, while medical-use sales continued to serve more than 7,300 registered patients across Rhode Island.
This quarter's sales were led by pre-packaged bud at $12.8 million, followed by raw pre-rolls at $6.07 million, vape cartridges at $4.85 million, edibles at $3.53 million, and concentrates and infused products totaling $2.39 million, the commission reported on Thursday.
This time last year, the state earned roughly the same in terms of retail transactions with $29.53 million.
However, wholesale cannabis transfers in Rhode Island saw a notable 8.7% jump, totaling $11.2 million this quarter compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.
The increase in wholesale transfers highlights vital supply chain activity between cultivators and compassion centers within the regulated market, the commission stated.
“This quarter’s data reflects a stable and maturing marketplace,” said Kim Ahern, chair of the commission. “We remain focused on thoughtful oversight, strong regulatory compliance, and an equitable approach to cannabis regulation in Rhode Island.”
Chief Financial Officer Kelly Verte added that “with each passing quarter, we are enhancing our understanding of sales cycles, category, and market growth."
The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, established by the 2022 Cannabis Act, oversees licensing and regulation of adult-use and medical cannabis, managing day-to-day operations and market monitoring.
The commission said on Thursday that it will continue to monitor market trends and provide additional quarterly updates on a regular schedule.
