R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,173, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island rose by 1,173 – nearly the same number as reported on this day a year ago – with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 266, an increase from 203 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 41 are in intensive care units and 24 are on ventilators.

By comparison, there were 1,130 new cases identified on Dec. 14, 2020, which was a Monday. Year-over-year, hospitalizations remain fewer now compared with the 505 patients hospitalized on this day in 2020, 47 of whom were in the ICU and 25 were on ventilators. The transmission rate then was 737.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 204,954, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 649.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 846,572 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.8 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 2,975 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 16,738 tests processed on Monday with a positive rate of 7%. There have been 6.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing rises in new hospitalizations and cases but a slight decline in the positivity rate.

The positive rate was 5.1% last week, down from 5.2% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 245, a rise from 171 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 627 last week, a rise from 567 one week prior.