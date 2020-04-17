R.I. creates job board for local employers seeking workers

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has more than 160,000 people who are unemployed at the same time critical employers can’t find enough help. To try to match the two through a single site, the state has relaunched a job seeking site, www.employri.org.

The effort is a collaboration of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and the R.I. Commerce Corp.

As of Friday afternoon, about 1,800 positions were posted on the site.

Many of the positions are in the health care occupations. Others are in retail and restaurants. Jobs exist for machinists, janitors, and patient service representatives.

The site is available for free to employers looking to hire people quickly, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

“Right now there are nearly 2,000 openings in Rhode Island for jobs that are critical against the virus. Healthcare jobs, grocery store jobs, pharmacy jobs, manufacturing jobs and more,” Raimondo said.

