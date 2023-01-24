R.I. December unemployment 3rd highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in December at 3.5%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, unemployment rates rose in seven states in December, fell in five states, and remained stable in 38 states and Washington, D.C., from the month before, the agency reported Tuesday. The nation’s capital and 35 states had lower jobless rates than they did in December 2021, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in November. That’s down from 3.7% in November and 0.4 percentage points lower than in December 2021.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 5.2%, while Utah had the lowest rate at 2.2%.

New England unemployment rates in December:

Connecticut: 4.2%, same as November but down from 5.1% a year ago.

Maine: 3.8%, up from 3.7% in November but down from 4.1% a year ago.

Rhode Island: 3.5%, down from 3.6% in November and from 4.5% in November 2021.

Massachusetts: 3.3%, down from 3.4% in November and from 4.6% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 2.7%, up from 2.6% in November but a decline from 3% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.6%, an increase from 2.5% in November but still down from 3.1% year over year.