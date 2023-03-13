R.I. January unemployment remains third highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in January at 3.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, unemployment rates rose in two states and Washington, D.C., in January, fell in five states, and remained stable in 42 states from the month before, the agency reported Monday. The nation’s capital and 15 states had lower jobless rates than they did in January 2022, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.4% in January. That’s down from 3.5% in December and 0.6 percentage points lower than in January 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in January at 5.5%, while North Dakota and South Dakota had the lowest rate at 2.2% each.

New England unemployment rates in January:

Connecticut: 4.8%, up from 4% in December and same as a year ago.

Massachusetts: 3.6%, down from 3.7% in December and from 4% in January 2022

Rhode Island: 3.1%, down from 3.6% in December, when it also was third highest in the region, and from 4.5% in January 2022.

Maine: 2.9%, down from 3.1% in December and 3.6% from January 2022.

Vermont: 2.9%, down from 3% in December but up from 2.6% in January 2022.

New Hampshire: 2.8%, down from 2.9% in December but up from 2.3% in January 2022.