R.I. June unemployment rate 3rd lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in June at 2.7%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Unemployment rates were lower month to month in June in 10 states, including Rhode Island, higher in two states and stable in 38 states and the District of Columbia, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases year over year in June, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in June, unchanged from May but 2.3 percentage points lower year over year.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in June at 5.5%, while Minnesota had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

New England unemployment rates in June:

New Hampshire: 2%, a decline from 2.1% in May and 3.6% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.2%, down from 2.3% in May and a decline from 3.5% year over year.

Rhode Island: 2.7%, a decline from 2.9% one month prior and 6.2% year over year.

Maine: 3%, a decline from 3.2% in May and 5% year over year.

Massachusetts: 3.7%, a decline from 3.9% in May and 6% one year prior.

Connecticut: 4%, a decline from 4.2% one month prior and 6.7% year over year.