R.I. KIDS COUNT calls on state to address mental health crisis among children

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island KIDS COUNT on Monday released a new report that calls on the state to immediately address the mental health crisis impacting families, children in particular.

In the 12-page report, titled “Children’s Mental Health in Rhode Island,” the nonprofit notes that many children were experiencing mental health challenges before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. KIDS COUNT states that both Rhode Island and the U.S. are currently in a “mental health crisis,” and local organizations feel the same way.

In April, the Rhode Island chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Rhode Island Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Bradley Hospital all declared a state of emergency in child and mental health, stating that mental health and suicide concerns among adolescents are on the rise.

According to the report, about 1 in 5 children in Rhode Island ages 6-17 have a diagnosable mental health problem and 1 in 10 has “significant functional impairment.” Last year, 22% of Rhode Island high school students reported receiving needed help when feeling anxious or depressed, an 11% drop from 2019.

The survey also noted within KIDS COUNT’s report an upward trend over the last six years of high school students feeling either sad or hopeless. In 2021, 38% of local high school students reported feeling hopeless or sad for more than two weeks. That’s a 6% increase from 2019; a 9% increase from 2017 and a 12% increase from 2015.

Suicide and suicide attempt rates are also a concern to the organization, per the report. Almost 10% of Rhode Island high school students, according to the report, said they attempted suicide “one or more times” during the past year. In 2020, 467 local teams ages 13-19 were admitted to an emergency department after attempting suicide and 334 such teens were hospitalized from suicide attempts. Between 2016 and 2020, 13 youths ages 15-19 committed suicide, 92% of them were male, the report states.

The report also notes that youths who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer are “more likely” to have mental health issues or suicidal ideations than their peers. Such youths who lost access to school-based services due to the pandemic “may have had increased youth mental health needs due to lockdowns in environments where they may not have been supported or accepted,” per the report.

The state has taken steps to address children’s mental health needs, such as passing the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Wellness and Trauma Informed Schools acts this year, according to the report. The IECMWA requires the state to create a plan to use Medicaid to help improve early identification and treatment of mental health challenges in young children. The TISA requires all school administrators, teachers and staff to receive trauma-informed training to help students have a sense of belonging in schools.

But the report calls for the state to do more. It notes 11 recommendations, including increasing state funding and Medicaid rates for health professionals to help address mental health issues, addressing workforce challenges in children’s mental health such as creating training programs, and increasing implementation and sustainable funding of effective models of school-based mental health care with clinical strategies.

“Our kids can’t wait,” KIDS COUNT Executive Director Elizabeth Burke Bryant said in a statement. “Rhode Island needs to create and invest in a seamless and coordinated behavioral health system of care for children and their families. This system needs to align with and strengthen current systems and provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place and support children as they grow and transition to adults.”

KIDS COUNT representatives did not immediately respond to Providence Business News for additional comment.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.