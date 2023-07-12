R.I. League of Charter Schools taps Deltito-Sharrott as new director

PROVIDENCE – New leadership is now in place at the R.I. League of Charter Schools.

The organization that advocates for the state’s charter schools announced Tuesday that Chiara Deltito-Sharrott has been appointed as its new executive director. The league said Deltito-Sharrott will begin her new role Aug. 1 and she replaces Keith Oliveira as director. Oliveira left the organization to become the new executive director of Times2 STEM Academy.

“I am both honored and excited to take on this position,” Deltito-Sharrott said in a statement. “I am committed to bringing my values of adaptability, justice, idealism and collaboration to my work with the League. In stepping into this role, I am looking forward to continuing to put more resources into the hands of frontline leaders and educators making a direct impact.”

The league said Deltito-Sharrott is the founder of CDS Educational Consulting in Providence, which provided charter schools support via developing fundraising strategies, charter expansion and renewal, and strategic planning. Previously, Deltito-Sharrott, the league said, worked as an education specialist for charter school authorizing for the R.I. Department of Education. Her career began with the Providence Public School District as a grant writer and development coach.

- Advertisement -

Now, Deltito-Sharrott will oversee the league’s development and operations, as well as all fundraising, financial planning, policy activities, board and external relations, the league said. League board Chair Christopher Haskins said in a statement that Deltito-Sharrott has a “clear vision” for the league that she will use to help bring the organization “to a new level of excellence.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.