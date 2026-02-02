R.I., Mass. gas prices rise due to severe weather

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is up 4 cents at $2.86 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 1 cent lower than the national average and 14 cents less than it was a year ago. Northeast pump prices are climbing amid rising oil costs and surging gasoline demand ahead recent severe winter weather, the agency said. “Historically, gasoline prices tend to start climbing this time of year, and this year the rise has been kickstarted by severe winter weather,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Time will tell if recent price movements are part of a larger trend – or whether prices cool as temperatures warm.” Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.59 per gallon, premium gas averages 4.01 per gallon and diesel fuel averages 3.95 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is up 2 cents to $2.90 per gallon. That price is 3 cents higher than the national average but 13 cents lower than it was a year ago. Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.54 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.91 per gallon and diesel fuel averages 3.89 per gallon.