Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The 4.8% June unemployment rates in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are the highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the nation, Virginia reported the only unemployment rate increase in June over the previous month, rising slightly to 3.5%. Two states,

PROVIDENCE – The 4.8% June unemployment rates in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are the highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, Virginia reported the only unemployment rate increase in June over the previous month, rising slightly to 3.5%. Two states, Illinois and Virginia, saw lower rates than in May, while 47 states and Washington, D.C., were stable.

Year-over-year, 19 states and Washington, D.C., reported a higher unemployment rate in June, four states saw decreases and 27 states had little change.

Washington, D.C., had the highest unemployment rate at 5.9% in June, while South Dakota had the lowest rate at 1.8%.

New England unemployment rates in June:

Rhode Island: 4.8%, down from 4.9% in May but up from 4.4% in June 2024

Massachusetts: 4.8%, same as May and up from 4% in June 2024

Connecticut: 3.8%, same as May but up from 3.1% in June 2024

Maine: 3.3%, down from 3.4% in May but up from 3% in June 2024

New Hampshire: 3.1%, same as May but up from 2.5% in June 2024