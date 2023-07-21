R.I.’s June unemployment rate second-highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island and Maine had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in June at 2.9% but remained below the national rate of 3.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in June, unemployment rates were lower than the previous month in 11 states and stable in 39 states and Washington, D.C.

Twenty-two states had lower jobless rates than they did in June 2022, the data showed. Eight states and Washington, D.C., however, had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate of 3.6% in June was down from 3.7% in May and is the same as June 2022.

- Advertisement -

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in June at 5.4%, while New Hampshire and South Dakota both had the lowest rate in the nation at 1.8%.

New England unemployment rates in June:

Connecticut: 3.7%, same as May and down from 4% in June 2022.

Rhode Island: 2.9%, down from 3% May and 3.1% in June 2022.

Maine: 2.9%, up from 2.8% in May and 2.6% in June 2022.

Massachusetts: 2.6%, down from 2.8% in May and from 3.7% a year earlier.

Vermont: 2.1%, down from 2.4% in April and from 2.2% in May 2022.

New Hampshire: 1.9%, down from 2.1% in May and 2.3% a year earlier.