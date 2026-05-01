R.I. Supreme Court rules PACE not eligible for East Providence tax exemption

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EAST PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Supreme Court ruled this week that the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, a nonprofit providing insurance and care to older adults, does not qualify for East Providence personal and real estate tax exemptions due to a state law’s ambiguous wording. In 2022, PACE requested a $1.2 million tax refund on

Joan Kwiatkowski, CEO of PACE-RI, said that the organization is "deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision, which was based on the Court's perceived ambiguity in the law rather than questioning the merit of our work.

"With a growing number of impoverished, frail elders needing services and wanting alternatives to institutional care, programs like PACE should be resourced to grow," Kwiatkowski added. "This property tax exemption case will force us to direct critical resources toward city government rather than provide care and jobs in the community. We call on Rhode Island lawmakers and leaders to work with us to codify locally what the US government has long recognized - that PACE services to frail elders with low income are so critical that they deserve to be tax-exempt.”