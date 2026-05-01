R.I. Supreme Court rules PACE not eligible for East Providence tax exemption

EAST PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Supreme Court ruled this week that the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, a nonprofit providing insurance and care to older adults, does not qualify for East Providence personal and real estate tax exemptions due to a state law's ambiguous wording.
In 2022, PACE requested a $1.2 million tax refund on its East Providence facility, located at 10 Tripps Lane in the city's industrial park, arguing that it falls within the scope of a Rhode Island law that provides tax breaks for libraries, nonprofit hospitals and charitable organizations serving populations including elderly poor people. PACE serves adults 55 and older, most of whom are Medicaid recipients.
BPACE and the city disagreed in their interpretation of the law's use of "exclusively." The statute says tax-exempt properties must be used "exclusively for library purposes, or for the aid or support of the aged poor, or poor friendless children, or the poor generally, or for a nonprofit hospital for the sick or disabled."
East Providence Tax Assessor Sarah Frew denied PACE's tax exemption request in November 2022, writing that the nonprofit's mission centers on serving older populations in general and is not limited to the "aged poor."
In a December 2022 memorandum, PACE stated that 98% of those served by the nonprofit are low-income elderly people, and that nearly all others are low-income and just above the Medicaid cutoff. The nonprofit also said that it only serves one or two participants at a time who fully pay their expenses out of their own pocket.
PACE also argued that "exclusively" applies only to library purposes, while Frew said that it covers all types of organizations named in the law.
PACE appealed the decision to the East Providence Tax Board of Assessment Review, which upheld Frew's interpretation, then the R.I. Superior Court. The Superior Court said that both sides had reasonable interpretations of the legislation but ruled that "exemption is not to be presumed and any doubt or ambiguity must be resolved in favor of taxation."
The Supreme Court agreed
with the lower court's decision, also noting that both sides have reasonable interpretations of the law, but said that precedent favors the taxing entity in instances of ambiguous wording.
Joan Kwiatkowski, CEO of PACE-RI, said that the organization is "deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision, which was based on the Court's perceived ambiguity in the law rather than questioning the merit of our work.
"With a growing number of impoverished, frail elders needing services and wanting alternatives to institutional care, programs like PACE should be resourced to grow," Kwiatkowski added. "This property tax exemption case will force us to direct critical resources toward city government rather than provide care and jobs in the community. We call on Rhode Island lawmakers and leaders to work with us to codify locally what the US government has long recognized - that PACE services to frail elders with low income are so critical that they deserve to be tax-exempt.”
PACE did not immediately provide a response to the decision or comment on its anticipated impact on the organization when reached by Providence Business News.
East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva described the decision as a win for the city and taxpayers.
"While PACE is a great institution in our community which we helped relocate here through a zone change, my job as mayor is to look out for the best interests of all our taxpayers to ensure that everyone is paying their fair share," DaSilva said in a statement.
"By litigating this claim all the way to our state’s highest court by my Solicitor Michael J. Marcello," he SAID, "we have ensured that PACE, and other institutions like it in our city, will continue to pay taxes which help support services like police, fire and [emergency medical services] that they use."
(UPDATE: Comments from PACE added in 8th and 9th paragraphs.)
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.