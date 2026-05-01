R.I. Supreme Court rules PACE not eligible for East Providence tax exemption

Updated at 3:26 p.m.

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The R.I. SUPREME COURT recently sided with the city of East Providence in a tax dispute with the PACE Organization of Rhode Island. In this photo, Curtis Dyer, left, clinical pharmacy operations manager at PACE, speaks with PACE participant Mark Harter about his medications. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

EAST PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Supreme Court ruled this week that the PACE Organization of Rhode Island, a nonprofit providing insurance and care to older adults, does not qualify for East Providence personal and real estate tax exemptions due to a state law’s ambiguous wording. In 2022, PACE requested a $1.2 million tax refund on

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