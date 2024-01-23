R.I. ties Mass., Vermont for second-highest unemployment rate in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island tied both Massachusetts and Vermont for the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in December at 3.2%, which is still below the national rate of 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Across the nation in November, unemployment rates were higher in 15 states compared with the previous month, lower in one state and stable in 34 states and Washington, D.C.
Eighteen states had lower jobless rates than they did in December 2022, the data showed. Fifteen states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.
Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 5.4%, while Maryland and North Dakota had the lowest at 1.8%.
New England unemployment rates in December:
- Connecticut: 3.8%, an increase from 3.6% in November but down from 4% in December 2022.
- Maine: 3.2%, up from 3% in November and 3.1% from December 2022.
- Massachusetts: 3.2%, up from 2.8% from November but down from 3.7% in December 2022.
- Rhode Island: 3.2%, up from 2.9% in November but the same as December 2022.
- New Hampshire: 2.5%, up from 2.3% in November but down from 2.9% in December 2022.
- Vermont: 2.2%, up from 2.1% in November but down from 3% in December 2022.