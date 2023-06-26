R.I. to receive $108.7M in federal funds for high-speed internet improvements

PROVIDENCE – The state will be getting a nine-figure boost from the federal government to improve its high-speed internet infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Rhode Island will receive $108.7 million in federal funds to deploy high-speed internet service to individuals in need. The funding is part of U.S. Commerce’s $42.45 billion nationwide Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to include all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and five U.S. territories.

“This is good news for the state that will help improve connectivity for thousands of Rhode Islanders in underserved communities that currently lack reliable high-speed Internet service,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.”

Currently in Rhode Island, 2,309 homes and small businesses lack access to high-speed internet, U.S. Commerce said. The funding, U.S. Commerce says, will deploy or upgrade broadband networks to make sure everyone has access to reliable and affordable internet. Once the deployment goals are met, U.S. Commerce says any remaining funds can be used on broadband adoption, training and workforce development efforts.

“Thanks to President [Joe] Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee’s leadership, we going to maximize Rhode Island’s economic potential by reducing the cost of Internet and ensuring Ocean Staters have the access, digital skills and devices they need to fully unlock everything the Internet has to offer,” U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island governor Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.