R.I. weekly continuing unemployment claims again on the rise

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 229 last week to 69,300, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Wednesday.

The number of claims had declined by 1,197 one week prior.

Continuing unemployment claims have plateaued at about 70,000 over the past several weeks.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 35,189 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

- Advertisement -

PUA filings totaled 2,158, an increase from 1,645, one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 8,911, a rise from 8,271 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 473,275.

There were also 85 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, an increase from 77 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,882 to date.