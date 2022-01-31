Ranglin-Vassell named 2022 Maternal and Child Health Fellow

PROVIDENCE – A state lawmaker has been selected as a 2022 Maternal and Child Health Fellow by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, D-Providence, attended the organization’s first meeting, which was held virtually on Jan. 21 and 22.

She led a discussion on adverse childhood experiences, a topic addressed by her legislation, which would require “trauma-informed practices” in all elementary and secondary education schools in Rhode Island.

“Children are exposed to trauma from the death of loved ones, from suicide, poverty, hunger, gun violence and living with the harmful effects of COVID. As a teacher in our Providence public schools, I see the effects on children every day,” Ranglin-Vassell said. “I see it in their mental-emotional-physical selves. I think it is so important for teachers and school staff to have the tools necessary to teach children in a compassionate way, with a deep understanding of the impact of trauma on their brain and on their learning.”

Throughout the year, Ranglin-Vassell will participate in policy discussions with other fellows, both virtually and at an in-person meeting scheduled for this spring in Denver.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.