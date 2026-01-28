Rhode Island Foundation awards $636,000 in grants for animal welfare

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $636,000 in grants to more than 24 animal welfare programs across the state. The funding will support a range of uses, including low-cost veterinary care for pets in low-income households, and preparing animals for adoption and school education programs.

“The delight that pets bring to our lives carries over into our own health and well-being. Keeping pets healthy and preparing animals for adoption are just more ways the foundation supports healthy communities,” said David N. Cicilline, the foundation’s CEO and president.

The announcement took place at the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Warwick, which received $23,316 to support its Seniors for Seniors pet adoption program, which matches people aged 65 and older with older pets while providing them with the tools for a successful bond.

Donors have established several special funds at the foundation that relate to the humane treatment and protection of animals, supporting the foundation’s Program for Animal Welfare.

The animal welfare program funds projects or programs by organizations that have a positive impact locally or statewide on animal care or education on humane treatment.

The largest grant went to the Potter League for Animals, which received $72,000 for work that includes subsidizing veterinary care at its Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown and surgeries at its Spay and Neuter Clinic in Warwick.

“We are one of Rhode Island’s leading animal resource centers. We provide crucial veterinary care, shelter and second chances for animals in need,” said Brad Shear, Potter’s CEO. “With our comprehensive approach, we not only provide services for animals under our care but also care for their guardians and our community.”

Other major recipients include Animal Rescue Rhode Island in South Kingstown, which received $56,250 to support its humane education presentations to students across the state; and the Rhode Island Pet Network, which received $11,230 to support its veterinary financial aid program for pet owners in need.

The other recipients are:

Audubon Society of Rhode Island

Congress of Birds

Foster Parrots

Friends of Animals in Need

Friends of Central Falls Animals

Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter

Mystic Aquarium

Norman Bird Sanctuary

North Kingstown Exeter Animal Protection League

Paws Watch

Providence Animal Rescue League

Rhode Island Zoological Society

Rhode Island Community Pet Project

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association’s Companion Animal Foundation

Rustic Acres Wildcat Rescue

Stand Up for Animals

Town of Richmond

Town of Westerly

Vintage Pet Rescue

Volunteer Services for Animals

West Place Animal Sanctuary

Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island

