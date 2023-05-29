RIHEBC awards $66K capital grant to Saint Antoine Residence

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. has awarded Saint Antoine Residence in North Smithfield $66,700 as part of its Capital Grant Program.

The funding will go toward the installation of a new nurse call light system.

“At RIHEBC our mission is to improve the health of Rhode Islanders by helping organizations like Saint Antoine invest in their facilities,” said Kim Mooers, executive director of RIHEBC. “We’re pleased to present this $66,700 Capital Grant Program check to the Saint Antoine Residence for the installation of a new nurse call light system that will serve as a critical communication link between residents and caregivers.”

“On behalf of the entire Saint Antoine Community, I want to thank RIHEBC for providing this grant funding to allow us to install a critical new nurse light call system at our skilled nursing facility,” said Garrett Sullivan, executive director of the Saint Antoine Residence. “The new system will help ensure that our nurses are aware when residents are experiencing an issue they need assistance with. We deeply appreciate RIHEBC’s support in helping us meet our mission of providing quality, compassionate care to our residents.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.