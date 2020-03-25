Robinson & Cole partner featured in conference call on HR issues related to coronavirus

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Commerce are offering a coronavirus conference-call series for businesses. Participation is free.

The conference call on from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 26 concerns human-resources issues related to employees now working remotely. The call features Matthew T. Miklave, partner at Robinson & Cole LLP, who will discuss local, state and federal policies.

The law firm has offices in Providence. Registration can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.

- Advertisement -