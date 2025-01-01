RWU president creates engineering scholarship program for women

BRISTOL – Ioannis N. Miaoulis, president of Roger Williams University, has established an endowed engineering scholarship program in his name aimed at women students pursuing an engineering degree at the university.

The Ioannis Miaoulis Women in Engineering Scholarship was launched on Dec. 17 in honor of Miaoulis’ three granddaughters. Prior to becoming RWU’s president, Miaoulis worked as an engineer and served as a longtime engineering professor.

The scholarship will support engineering majors who have experiences that reflect a dedication to advocacy for women’s equity and empowerment, RWU says. It will also support those who are members of organizations that are open to all but whose missions seek to advance the needs of women, such as RWU’s chapter of the Society of Women Engineers.

RWU officials did not immediately respond to questions from Providence Business News about how much students will be eligible for in scholarship funds or how it is being financed.

In a statement, Miaoulis said endowing this scholarship combines his “life loves of family and STEM,” referring to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“Providing greater access to a degree with financial assistance fosters talented and innovative engineers who serve as role models to young girls like my granddaughters, who I hope will follow in their mothers’ and my footsteps,” Miaoulis said in the statement.

