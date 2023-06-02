Sales tax cut removed from McKee’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal

PROVIDENCE – Negotiations among the Senate, House, and Gov. Daniel J. McKee identifying what to include and what to nix from the governor’s $13.75 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal went all the way to the finish line, with Statehouse staffers working on details late into Thursday evening.

McKee, who released the budget proposal back in January, joined Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi for a high-level press conference in the Governor’s State Room on Friday afternoon for a briefing on budget “highlights.”

The trio all agreed that budget-making is a give and take process based on compromise. And while details were scarce during the briefing, one major proposal by McKee didn’t make the cut: a 0.15% reduction to the state sales tax.

“Nobody got everything they wanted,” said Shekarchi. “There were other priorities in my caucus.”

The House Finance Committee is poised to consider the fiscal 2024 budget at a hearing later on Friday that was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. in Room 101 at the Statehouse. Passage of the annual budget by the committee is considered the last major hurdle before its adoption.

During the briefing, Ruggerio said “there may be some [budget] changes on the floor but I don’t see anything significant.”

McKee’s $13.75 billion fiscal year 2024 spending plan was a 43.7% jump from fiscal year 2019, driven by the infusion of federal funding connected with the pandemic, according to a recent analysis by the nonpartisan Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

McKee’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal includes $610 million of unspent federal COVID relief dollars and close to $100 million in tax relief to residents and businesses; a $45 million investment toward a life sciences hub; $25 million for the “South Quay” marine terminal in East Providence; $57.8 million in increased aid to K-12 public schools; $182million for the newly created Department of Housing and $30 million to expand homeless shelter capacity, among other initiatives.

As of late Friday afternoon it remained unclear whether all of these proposals will make the cut. And as for the specific funding numbers set to be debated Friday evening, Shekarchi repeated his mantra to “stay tuned.”

State leaders did divulge Friday they had come to agreements on the life sciences initiative, a reduced version of the tangible tax cut championed by Ruggerio, as well as investments in housing production, increased funding for higher education, and both McKee’s RI Ready municipal road funding program and proposed cybersecurity institute at Rhode Island College.

“It’s no secret that Rhode Island has challenges,” said McKee.

Asked if the final cost will rise to the $13.75 billion proposed by McKee, Shekarchi seemed to indicate it may end up exceeding $14 billion.

“There are an awful lot of asks every year and you have to balance [them],” he said , noting the predicted economic downturn and therevised estimates released in May that downgraded expected revenues this fiscal year by $61.2 million. “As long as I’m the Speaker, we are going to have a balanced budget.”

Tonights hearing, which is still TBA, will be televised by Capitol Television on Cox Communications, channels 15 and 61, and Verizon on channel 34. Livestreaming is available at https://www.rilegislature.gov/captv/Pages/default.aspx

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.