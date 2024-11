We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has agreed to sell its digital interactive business in Asia and some other international markets. In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 31, Bally’s is selling the interactive entity as a “Carved Out Business,” where the leaders of the entity being sold acquire it as a separate

PROVIDENCE – Bally's Corp. has agreed to sell its digital interactive business in Asia and some other international markets.

where the leaders of the entity being sold acquire it as a separate property. In this transaction, a

group of existing managers from the interactive business will be formed and will purchase it from

Bally's for an undisclosed note, according to the filing.

Bally’s said it will provide the buyers with transition services but will have no role in the management, operations or governance of the carved-out business. Bally's will, however, receive licensing and royalty revenue.

Ownership of intellectual property has been placed in trust and will be licensed to the buyers for a term of five years, according to the filing.

The transaction is intended to allow Bally’s to focus its capital and resource allocation on North American and European business, according to filing.

On Thursday, Bally’s reported a loss of $247.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 with

revenue of $630 million.