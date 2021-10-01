Should there be more restrictions on restaurants’ emergency use of sidewalks and other public spaces for outdoor dining?

Sidewalks and other public spaces are becoming more crowded in some downtown areas across the state, as restaurants increasingly add outdoor seating under emergency rules approved last year.
Providence in May 2020 announced a temporary easing of licensing for outdoor dining to allow restaurants to creatively use public spaces, including sidewalks. But as more people have returned to the city’s downtown, the more crowded some of those spaces have gotten.
The city’s special COVID-19 policies expire on Dec. 31, but the licensing board is considering allowing some to continue permanently.
A state law passed this year allows cities and towns to continue relaxed permitting and zoning for outdoor dining through April 2022.
