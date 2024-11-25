Southcoast Health announces official partnership with Mass. Maritime Academy

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. – Southcoast Health and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy recently announced a new formal partnership.

Under the agreement, Southcoast Health will serve as the official health care sponsor of Buccaneer Athletics and support the academy’s team while it competes throughout the fall and spring seasons.

“I am proud to see these organizations come together to promote overall health and well-being in our community,” said Dr. Matthew Baltz, orthopedic surgeon at Southcoast Health. “I have been working closely with Massachusetts Maritime Academy for the past 25 years and look forward to continue supporting the athletes, coaches and athletic training staff competing in the sports they enjoy.”

Earlier this fall, Southcoast Health CEO and President David O. McCready and members of the organization’s leadership team met with Admiral Francis X. McDonald, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and academic leaders to tour the Buzzards Bay campus.

“We are delighted to partner with Massachusetts Maritime Academy and look forward to working together to identify how we can combine our efforts and make our community a better place to live and work,” McCready said. “I am excited to see what we will accomplish in the future.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.