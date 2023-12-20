State adding 2 EV charging stations along I-95 to create “Alternative Fuel Corridor”

By
-
TWO ELECTRIC vehicle charging stations are being installed along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island as part of Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH
TWO ELECTRIC vehicle charging stations are being installed along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island as part of Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH
PROVIDENCE – New electric vehicle charging stations are being installed at two park-and-ride locations in Rhode Island as part of the first phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, the state announced Wednesday.  The DC Fast Chargers [Level 3] charging stations will be built at the parking lots off Interstate 95 in Hopkinton and on…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display