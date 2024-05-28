State awards $3.1M to 12 education organizations for extended learning

PROVIDENCE – Twelve nonprofits and education organizations have been awarded $3.1 million in federal grants to support various extended learning programs, the R.I. Department of Education, R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced.
RIDE on May 24 said the grants are federally funded through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program, first administered by RIDE 21 years ago. The grants, which RIDE says complement state investments through McKee’s Community Learning Center Municipal Grant program, were awarded for partnerships between a local education agency and one or more community-based organizations to provide academic support, enrichment and family engagement services in targeted schools.
The five-year grants ranged from $175,000 to $395,000, which will support 49 total schools within high-need communities across the 16 LEAs and nonprofits, RIDE says. The focus areas for the grant funding include support for multilingual learners, differently abled students and mathematics instruction.
“These grants are a testament to Rhode Island’s collective commitment to improving student outcomes by opening doors for all students, regardless of their zip code,” Infante-Green said in a statement. “As we continue to expand out-of-school learning opportunities and promote good attendance, we are proud to support the 21st Century Community Learning Centers.”
The grant recipients include:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of East Providence, $395,000
- Central Falls School District, $395,000
- Providence After School Alliance, $320,000
- AS220, $300,000
- Federal Hill House, $300,000
- Woonsocket Education Department, $300,000
- East Bay Community Action Program, $204,662
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, $190,000
- The Learning Community, $180,000
- Newport Community School, $180,000
- Segue Institute for Learning, $180,000
- Warwick Public Schools, $175,000