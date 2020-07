Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

For all the good work Rhode Island officials have done shepherding the state through a phased reopening of its economy, there’s been a surprising lack of transparency in how shifting guidelines and regulations are being enforced. Responding to questions from PBN, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on June 29 said that soon will be changing. She…