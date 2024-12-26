State retirement system seeking third-party IT security review

By
-
THE EMPLOYEES’ Retirement System of Rhode Island wants to hire a contractor to assess its data security and IT infrastructure. Pictured is state Treasurer James Diossa, whose department oversees the agency. /PBN SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – The agency that administers the state’s $11.3 billion public pension plan is releasing a Request for Proposals on Jan. 6 for a contractor to assess its data security and IT infrastructure.  The call, which will be open until Feb. 14, was posted by the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island, the political subdivision

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR