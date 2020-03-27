Stepping Up: The Right Click shifts to pay-what-you-can IT services

PROVIDENCE – As an IT service and computer repair company, The Right Click had an easier time than some transitioning to virtual work.

The problem for the business, which has store locations in East Providence, South Kingstown and Westerly, was a lack of work to do.

“The majority of our business is managed services for small businesses,” said Jeremy Walsh, the company owner. “As soon as small businesses started closing their doors and laying off employees, we were getting calls from clients to cancel services.”

Which meant The Right Click was in danger of being the next local business to shut down and let go of workers. But Walsh was determined to find another way to keep his 17 employees in their jobs and his 18-year-old business intact.

So Walsh got creative. He took a 50% pay cut, asked his employees to push forward some of their pay to future billing cycles and rolled out a pay-what-you-can policy for existing business clients.

Literally any payment amount works – 50% of the bill, 25%, even $5, Walsh said.

“The idea is to help us keep our lights on and our doors open,” he said. “It’s not just about pivoting now. We need to be ready to pivot again on a dime once we go back to in-person and face-to-face services.”

Almost immediately, customers who wanted to cancel changed their mind – even those shutting down asking for some closing services. The company also plans to help local residents and schools with IT support for no cost.

“Technology is our crucial connection at this point to everything – being able to work, stay entertained, educate our kids, stay sane,” he said. “I’m trying to focus less on the money aspect of the business and more on how we as a community can help each other get through this.”

That said, money was still a concern. Walsh said he was actively applying for loan programs and cutting expenses wherever possible – a far cry from his plans to grow his business through participation in the current class of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Program at the Community College of Rhode Island.

“Ten days ago we were working on ways to grow our business to go out and conquer the world,” Walsh said. “Now it’s like, OK, we’ve got to make sure we can hit payroll this weekend.”

