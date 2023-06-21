Stop & Shop, Youth Pride cut ribbon on new food pantry

PROVIDENCE – Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. and Youth Pride Inc. on June 13 cut the ribbon on a new food pantry to help support the local LGBTQ+ youth community.

The food pantry, called The Food Oasis, is based at Youth Pride’s offices on Westminster Street. The pantry, Stop & Shop said, will be open during the week for youths in need of free food, clothes, toiletries and school supplies. Additionally, Stop & Shop provided a $10,000 donation to help stock the pantry with food and personal care items, the supermarket company said.

The pantry, Stop & Shop said, is anticipated to serve more than 700 local youths annually. Plus, Stop & Shop said it is providing $2,500 in gift cards to purchase ingredients for Youth Pride’s Queer Gourmet cooking skills program.

“We are thankful to Stop & Shop’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community in helping to provide a safe and inclusive space where young people can access nutritious food, critical supplies and personal care items without fear of judgment or discrimination,” Youth Pride Executive Director Rush Frazier said in a statement. “We are always doing what we can to check in with our [youths] to make sure we are meeting their basic needs, as well as maintaining our center as the fun, safe, nourishing space it was meant to be.”

