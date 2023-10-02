Sturdy Health’s Salameh named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of CNOs to Know in 2023

ATTLEBORO – Lisa Salameh, vice president and chief nursing officer at Sturdy Health, has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review in its list of “Chief Nursing Officers to Know in 2023.”

Salameh was one of 153 health system chief nursing officers from across the U.S. named in this year’s list.

As CNO, Salameh oversees nursing practices at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and across all of Sturdy Health’s outpatient service lines. In total, Salameh manages more than 500 full-time nurses in a variety of departments.

Before coming to Sturdy Health, Salameh served as CNO at Encompass Health and held several roles during her 12 years working at Lifespan Corp. Salameh graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and has a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Walden University.

Salameh emphasized the driving force behind her dedication when asked about the honor.

“What keeps me coming back day after day is the opportunity to work alongside my team on the frontlines, and in doing so, my ability to a make a difference in their lives and in the lives of our patients and their families every single day,” Salameh said.

Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health, also expressed pride in Salameh’s accomplishments.

“She deserves this recognition for all of her hard work and deep commitment to our incredible nursing team,” Brewer said. “The recognition that Lisa received from Becker’s Hospital Review, in addition to Sturdy Health being recognized by Becker’s this summer as one of the Great Community Hospitals in 2023, reflects the caliber of physicians, nurses and team members we have across Sturdy Health and our growing reputation as a preferred health care provider and employer in our region.”

No other chief nursing officers working in Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass., were included on the list.