Suspect arrested in stabbing of former F.R. mayor

FALL RIVER – Police on Tuesday said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of former Mayor Will Flanagan. Police announced on Facebook that a “person of interest” was arrested at 8:30 a.m. and would be identified after their arraignment. Police later identified the person as Corree Gonzalez, 31, in a Facebook post.Police said Flanagan “sustained significant injuries and was transported to an area hospital,” following a stabbing that was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday on Hartwell Street. He was listed in serious but stable condition Monday night. Mayor Paul Coogan told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that the suspect has “severe mental health issues.” “The gentleman they’ve arrested … wasn’t of sound mind, and he was just acting out. We have far too many of those people on the streets,” Coogan said. The stabbing was near the Cosmopolitan Dispensary, which Flanagan owns. Flanagan was mayor from 2010 until a recall election in 2014. (UPDATE adds third paragraph naming Corree Gonzalez as the suspect who was arrested.)