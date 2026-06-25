T.F. Green food and beverage workers go on strike

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ABOUT 73 FOOD and beverage workers at Rhode Island T.F. Green international walked off the job Thursday after being without a contract since Aug. 1. /COURTESY UNITE HERE LOCAL 26

PROVIDENCE – Ten days after union workers at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport authorized a strike amidst unresolved contract negotiations, 73 union concession employees have officially walked off the job.  The employees, represented by the Boston-based Unite HERE Local 26, began picketing at 3 a.m. Thursday morning instead of showing up for their scheduled

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