T.F. Green food and beverage workers go on strike

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PROVIDENCE – Ten days after union workers at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport authorized a strike amidst unresolved contract negotiations, 73 union concession employees have officially walked off the job. The employees, represented by the Boston-based Unite HERE Local 26, began picketing at 3 a.m. Thursday morning instead of showing up for their scheduled

PROVIDENCE – Ten days after union workers at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport authorized a strike amidst unresolved contract negotiations, 73 union concession employees have officially walked off the job.

The employees, represented by the Boston-based Unite HERE Local 26, began picketing at 3 a.m. Thursday morning instead of showing up for their scheduled shifts, said Seth Ogilvie, communications director for the union. The employees work at three airport sit-down restaurants, two Dunkin’ locations, and at the temporarily closed food court that is being renovated.

The airport employees, who have been working without a contract since Aug. 1, are demanding pay increases from Grove Bay Concessions, a Miami-based airport concessions operator utilized by T.F. Green.

Neither the airport nor Grove Bay responded to requests for comment.

In preparation for the strike, Ogilvie said Grove Bay sent some of their employees to Warwick to be on hand if needed to work at the airport earlier in June.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Providence Airport Warwick, located across the street from the airport, confirmed eight to 10 Grove Bay employees have been staying at the hotel for about two weeks and are working at the airport.

Union workers have not received raises in two years, said Ogilvie, many of whom currently earn $16.50 per hour – 50 cents above the state’s minimum wage. The union does not have an exact wage increase it’s looking for, just one that is fair to both parties, he said.

“We don’t think it’s fair, and honestly, we should be ashamed as a state,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I. voiced his support of the union workers in a Thursday statement, noting the length of time members have waited for a contract renewal.

“The food service workers at T.F. Green International Airport are often the first people to welcome visitors to our state and are an essential part of our state’s vital travel and tourism industry. Unfortunately, they have been denied a fair contract for over a year by an out-of-state company,” Magaziner said in a statement.

The Unite HERE-represented employees plan to return to work tomorrow but reserve the right to strike again at any time, asserted Ogilvie.

“We just needed everyone to see we’re together, we’re organized,” he said. “If you don’t take us seriously, we will do this again.”

It was unclear how the strike was affecting food service at the airport Thursday.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.