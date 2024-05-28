T-Mobile to acquire almost all of U.S. Cellular in $4.4B deal including debt

By
-
T-MOBILE is buying U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations and certain spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion. Pictured is the T-Mobile logo in the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (AP FILE PHOTO/JOAN MATEU PARRA)

T-Mobile is buying U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations and certain spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion, and further consolidating the industry. T-Mobile would get more than 4 million new customers and control of U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations and about 30% of spectrum assets across several spectrum bands. T-Mobile will also enter into a

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display