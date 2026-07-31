The tastes of Rhode Island

This time of year is unsurpassed for tasting the very best of what Rhode Island has to offer as the summer bounty rolls in.
On Aug. 11, the Local Food Fest 2026 fundraising event that celebrates local growers and food producers, featuring dozens of local farms paired with chefs from some of the top restaurants around, will return to Castle Hill Inn’s Chalet Patio and Lawn in Newport.
The event brings together some of Rhode Island’s top chefs, farmers, fishers and food producers for an evening celebrating the state’s summer harvest. This year’s event will feature more than 20 chef-farmer collaborations, including dishes from Nick’s on Broadway, Frank & Laurie’s, and Pescadou – James Beard-nominated chef Rob Andreozzi’s new restaurant at Hotel Viking.
One of the most intriguing aspects of Local Food Fest is the pairings – dream teams of growers/makers and chefs crafting unique dishes using the freshest local harvest of the season. The obvious pairings will be of foods with wines, beers or spirits, and there will be a who’s who represented, with everything from Greenvale Vineyards to New Harvest Coffee. Guests will be welcomed with a Champagne toast and fresh, local raw bar before exploring more than 20 chef-crafted tasting dishes prepared with ingredients sourced directly from Rhode Island and regional farms. The pairings are quite creative, with chefs creating tastes from specialty growers such as Rhode Island Mushroom Co. and Blackbird Farm.
[caption id="attachment_528859" align="aligncenter" width="1200"]
CUISINE CELEBRATION: Attendees enjoy glasses of wine at last year’s Local Food Fest, a fundraiser to benefit Farm Fresh Rhode Island. This year’s festival will be held at Castle Hill Inn in Newport on Aug. 11.
COURTESY FARM FRESH RHODE ISLAND/KENDALL PAVAN PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption]
Set on Castle Hill’s waterfront lawn overlooking Narragansett Bay, the event showcases the connections between Rhode Island’s culinary community and local agriculture while raising funds to support Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s work building a more equitable and resilient local food system.
Throughout the evening, attendees can meet the farmers and chefs behind each collaboration, enjoy live music and take in a quintessential coastal Rhode Island sunset. The experience also features an open bar showcasing local beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages from some of the region’s finest producers.
“Local Food Fest is a celebration of everything that makes Rhode Island’s food community extraordinary,” said Janet Coit, executive director of Farm Fresh Rhode Island. “From the farmers harvesting at peak season to the chefs transforming those ingredients into unforgettable dishes, this event brings together the people who make our local food system thrive. There’s simply no better setting to experience it than overlooking Narragansett Bay at Castle Hill Inn.”
In addition to the culinary offerings, guests can participate in a silent auction and raffle featuring local experiences, products and getaways. Proceeds support Farm Fresh R.I.’s work to build a more equitable, accessible and resilient local food system through programs that connect farmers, eaters and communities across the state.
Tickets are available in advance only and typically sell out. To purchase tickets and view the full list of participating chefs, farmers and beverage partners, visit farmfreshri.org/localfoodfest.
The following evening, there will be more tastes of our state. The annual Summer Soiree to benefit Little Sisters of the Poor in Pawtucket will be held on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeanne Jugan Residence.
In a garden setting, guests will enjoy fine wine, craft beer and signature small bites from area restaurants and confectioneries. Some of the local purveyors who will be on hand include Sakonnet Vineyards and Gooseneck Vineyards. There will also be a silent auction of unique experiences, including a Newport experience featuring membership to the Newport Mansions and fine dining at Sardella’s Ristorante, among many other packages to be offered. Tickets are available at littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org.
“Dining Out With Bruce Newbury,” syndicated weekly on radio, is heard in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Indiana and Iowa. Contact Bruce at bruce@brucenewbury.com.