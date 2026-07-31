The tastes of Rhode Island

By
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Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury

This time of year is unsurpassed for tasting the very best of what Rhode Island has to offer as the summer bounty rolls in. On Aug. 11, the Local Food Fest 2026 fundraising event that celebrates local growers and food producers, featuring dozens of local farms paired with chefs from some of the top restaurants

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