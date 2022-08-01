Thundermist to acquire South County Pediatrics

NARRAGANSETT – Thundermist Health Center is expanding into southern Rhode Island with the acquisition of a pediatric practice in Narragansett.

Thundermist will officially acquire South County Pediatrics and change the site’s name to Thundermist South County Pediatrics on Sept. 1.

Dr. David Chronley, a veteran pediatrician and owner of South County Pediatrics, plans to retire on Aug. 31, turning the practice over to Thundermist the next day.

All current employees at the Kingstown Road site received offers to remain at their jobs, Thundermist says.

Tina Butler, a certified nurse practitioner, is one staff member who is remaining with the practice to serve as one of three primary care providers.

“Patients will continue to see familiar faces and get high-quality care,” Butler said. “There will be more services available to them than ever before.”

Thundermist plans to add a behavioral health care counselor to the practice as part of its expansion of services in lower Rhode Island.

“Thundermist Health Center is committed to the community of South County,” said Dr. Christopher Klaus, medical director of Thundermist Health Center of South County. “[We] will now care for more than 10,000 patients at our offices in Wakefield and Narragansett.”

As part of the acquisition, Thundermist added 13 new jobs to its roster of nearly 100 staff in South County, where it offers primary, behavioral and dental care, along with access to social services.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.