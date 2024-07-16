TOP MORTGAGE PROFESSIONAL RETURNS

RUMFORD, RI – Shamrock Powered by CMG Home Loans announced the return of sales professional Juan Cerda to their organization.

Cerda led Shamrock’s commitment to the Spanish-speaking home-buying community for nearly 15 years until the organization’s sale to CMG late last year. Cerda returns buoyed by the advantages, now fully in place, of bringing these two companies together—advantages that Cerda sees as highly beneficial for both customers and business partners. “This is where I am at my best,” notes Cerda, adding, “where my borrowers are treated best; where my realtors are served best.”

As a perennial Top Producing Lender Partner of RIHousing, Cerda knows how vital it is to work for an organization with pricing, products, and processes that honor all parties involved and mirror his own professional integrity.

“Juan’s commitment to his realtors and homebuyers has inspired everyone in our company for years,” notes Rod Correia, former Shamrock President and current Divisional Leader for CMG. “His return is a strong endorsement of the corporate decisions we made to join CMG,” continues Correia, “and of the tremendous advancements we’ve secured for our sales professionals to distinguish themselves in this ever-competitive market.”

Juan is located at 75 Newman Avenue, Rumford, RI 02916, at the Shamrock Branch. To get in touch with Juan, email him at jcerda@shamrockcmg.com, call (401) 569-1201, or visit his website: https://www.cmghomeloans.com/mysite/juan-cerda.

