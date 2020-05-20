Trade mission to Western Canada planned for October

PROVIDENCE – The John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University and R.I. Commerce Corp. are leading a trade mission to Western Canada on the week of Oct. 18, the Chafee center announced on Tuesday.

The trip will see participating businesses visit the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The region “represents substantial business opportunities in clean-tech/remediation, industry 4.0 industrial maintenance and high tech,” the Chafee center said.

The goal of the mission is to allow Rhode Island companies to gain access to the Canadian market, create contacts and to solidify business strategies.

The trip will include a pre-market assessment, one-on-one business appointments, in-country market research, an in-country promotional campaign, as well as networking events and receptions and educational opportunities.

Companies may be eligible for a State Trade Expansion Program grant to partially cover expenses of the trip.

Participating businesses will work with CIDEP, a market research firm with offices in Toronto and Montreal.

The deadline to apply to participate in the mission is July 30. If travel is not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or if participants are unwilling to travel, the mission will also be conducted virtually.

Interested parties should contact Katherine Therieau, R.I. Commerce Corp. director, international trade programs.

The region’s leading sectors were identified as follows:

Advanced manufacturing

Aerospace (helicopter and smaller planes)

Clean-tech/remediation

High tech

Industrial maintenance

Industry 4.0 & AI solutions

Information and communications and video games

Med-tech/life science

Pollution control/wastewater treatment

Power generation and energy

Renewable energy

Safety and security equipment and cybersecurity

Textiles